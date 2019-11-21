Baylee Littrell talks '770-Country' on Good Day Atlanta

He's the son of Backstreet Boy Brian Littrell and stops by Good Day Atlanta to give us the scoop on his debut album "770-Country."

Baylee Littrell was born and raised in Georgia and says the new album pays tribute to his home state. He talks to Good Day Atlanta's Alyse Eady about touring with the Backstreet Boys. When asked what he does when not working on music he says "there is always school." Baylee is currently a senior in high school and excited about finishing the year.

He also enoys sitting around and watchin Georgia football.

