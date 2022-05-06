She's an Atlanta police officer, but her first job is being a mom

For Atlanta Police Officer Angelina Singh engaging with people is part of her job as the community liaison for Little Five Points.

"Okay, I patrol on the bicycle and I also patrol on foot. So I'm able to be more personable with the customers and the business owners out there."

She comes from a family of police officers, but being an officer is only part of her day. Singh is also a working mother, and she says that is the best part of her job.

"So, you know, sometimes there are days when I have a late call or there are calls that are really trying. To me, it really touches my heart, especially when it comes to children. And just to be able to go home and be with my child is the best feeling in the world. You know, I give her a hug and a kiss before I leave for work every day because, you know, you're not sure what's going to happen in this career."

Like many working moms raising a child can be challenging but as a law enforcement officer it can be especially trying at times.

"Sometimes, there's canceled off days and mandated 12-hour shifts, which I really have to make adjustments for. Sometimes I'll call the grandparents or maybe a friend that works a different shift to have to pick my child up. It's just we have to make it work because we have to be at work. "

And Officer Angelina Singh has some advice for other working moms.

"Just hang in there. This is something we have to do is work as mothers, but you're not alone. We're a community, we have to support each other.