Acclaimed choreographer leads dance workshop in Metro Atlanta

He’s worked with just about every star in the entertainment galaxy, from Britney Spears to Mariah Carey. Now, choreographer and creative director Brian Friedman is coming to Atlanta for a one-evening-only workshop to help aspiring dancers master those music video moves.

Brickhouse ATL — the second location for New York City urban dance studio Brickhouse NYC — is hosting a workshop with the acclaimed Friedman on Monday, Feb. 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Organizers say not only is the workshop an opportunity to work with one of the top choreographers in the nation, but also a chance to audition for some of the new studio’s programs. Studio staffers say Brickhouse ATL will offer classes for dancers of all skill and experience levels, and specializes in styles of Hip-hop dance including breaking, popping and locking.

Brian Friedman knows all about those dance styles and more; this is a professional who’s choreographed for and danced with massive stars, not to mention worked on television shows including the FOX hit "So You Think You Can Dance" Among his many accomplishments is being nominated for the MTV Video Music Award for choreographing the music video for the Britney Spears hit "Till the World Ends."

Of course, as soon as we heard that Brian Friedman would be in town for a workshop, we knew we had to spend a morning with him getting some dance lessons of our own. To check out our morning with the choreographer, click the video player in this article.

Find more information on Brickhouse ATL and the workshop online.

