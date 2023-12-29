A look at this year's top burgers from Burgers With Buck | 2023 Year in Review

Burgers with Buck looks back on 2023
This year saw Good Day's Buck Lanford dig into 52 great burgers from coast-to-coast on Burgers with Buck. He takes a look back on all the great bites he tasted in 2023.
ATLANTA - As 2023 comes to a close, Burgers with Buck is looking back on a year filled with great burgers from coast to coast. With 52 weeks and 50 burgers, the journey began at a downtown staple, Max Lager's. From there, Burgers with Buck decided to venture west, reaching as far as SoFi Stadium in Southern California. What better way for Dawgs fans to savor a National Championship than with a delicious burger?
The year in burgers was a memorable one, and here's a recap of the highlights:
The burger exploration took Buck all over the metro area and beyond. We enjoyed a burger with a view at Up on the Roof in Alpharetta and revisited the experience during Masters Week in Augusta, with perhaps the future of B-W-B joining atop the historic Partridge Inn.
Burger enthusiasts joined the Burger Benefit with Atlanta burger royalty, including Billy Kramer of N-F-A, the Fox Brothers, and Chef Nick Leahy. Atlanta Burger Week was observed with friends at The Lost Druid in Avondale, and celebrations took place with James Beard Award-winning Chef Terry Koval at The Deer and The Dove in Decatur.
The year also featured Marcel's legendary late-night burger at Superica; the annual Dragon Con Burger at the Hyatt; and a tribute to Jimmy Buffet with a cheeseburger in paradise at The Salty Mule in Canton. The journey even included breaking bread with the future service dog, Mae, at The Family Dog in Morningside.
It took 380 burgers, but Burgers with Buck finally made it to an Atlanta institution, The Majestic Diner. Capping off the year, the team celebrated the 30th burger at Mr. Everything Cafe, concluding 2023 with a bang.
As the year comes to an end, Burgers with Buck expresses gratitude for the amazing experiences and looks forward to many more in '24.