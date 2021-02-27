Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Black stars share Hollywood experience in new docu-series from FOX

Several Black television stars like Malcolm-Jamal Warner are opening up about their experiences of working in Hollywood in FOX’s latest docu-series, "Making History in Hollywood."

"Making History in Hollywood is dedicated to creating more space for Black actors, showrunners and activists to share stories, have their voices heard, educate others and continue the conversation," the network said in a statement.

The digital series features FOX stars detailing how the history of Black Hollywood has shaped their lives and careers. Guests announced so far include Dulcé Sloan from "The Great North," Aurora Perrineau from "Prodigal Son," and Brian Michael Smith from "9-1-1: Lone Star." Warner, who stars in the network show "The Resident," was featured in the first episode, which is available now.

In the episode, he opened up about what he’s learned from predecessors in Black Hollywood like Sidney Poitier, Diahann Carroll and Louis Gossett Jr.

"These were actors who didn’t necessarily feel the need to take on affectations of being Black. Their Blackness just came through their work and by "being." And that really had a major impact on how I have always wanted to do my work," he said.

"I’m more attracted to roles that are not caricatures," Warner continued. "I can’t do work that perpetuates negative stereotypes of people of color."

"It’s extremely important for people of color to not just be in front of the camera but being behind the camera, being in the executive level positions as well," he said.

The digital series launched on Feb. 26 and is available on FOX’s YouTube Channel, Instagram and on Hulu.