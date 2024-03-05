Expand / Collapse search
Live: Super Tuesday election results, state by state

By FOX TV Digital Staff
Published 
2024 Election
Fox TV Stations

Sixteen states are taking part in Super Tuesday, the largest delegate haul of any day in the presidential primary calendar. In most states, each party is voting for its eventual nominee to be on the full ballot in November.

Neither Donald Trump nor Joe Biden will be able to claim the title of "presumptive nominee" today – the earliest that could happen is March 12 for Trump and March 19 for Biden – but both could get pretty close.

Here's a look at live election results from each of the 16 states, listed alphabetically. Tap the ‘full screen’ icon to get a better view on your mobile device.

Alabama

  • Delegates at stake: 50 GOP, 52 Dem
  • Polls close: 7 p.m. CT

Alaska (GOP only)

Delegates at stake: 29 GOP

Arkansas

  • Delegates at stake: 40 GOP, 31 Dem
  • Polls close: 7:30 p.m. CT

California

  • Delegates at stake: 169 GOP, 424 Dem
  • Polls close: 8 p.m. PT

Colorado

  • Delegates at stake: 37 GOP, 72 Dem
  • Polls close: 7 p.m. MT

Iowa

Iowa infamously holds early caucuses each year. While the GOP results – a Donald Trump victory – were already released, the Democratic Party results are being released Tuesday.

  • Delegates at stake: 40 Dem

Maine

  • Delegates at stake: 20 GOP, 24 Dem
  • Polls close: 8 p.m. ET

Massachusetts

  • Delegates at stake: 40 GOP, 92 Dem
  • Polls close: 8 p.m. ET

Minnesota

  • Delegates at stake: 39 GOP, 75 Dem
  • Polls close: 8 p.m. CT

North Carolina

  • Delegates at stake: 74 GOP, 116 Dem
  • Polls close: 7:30 p.m. ET

Oklahoma

  • Delegates at stake: 43 GOP, 36 Dem
  • Polls close: 7 p.m. CT

Tennessee

  • Delegates at stake: 58 GOP, 63 Dem
  • Polls close: 7 p.m. CT

Texas

  • Delegates at stake: 161 GOP, 244 Dem
  • Polls close: 7 p.m. CT & 7 p.m. MT

Utah

  • Delegates at stake: 40 GOP, 30 Dem
  • Polls close: 8 p.m. MT

Vermont

  • Delegates at stake: 17 GOP, 16 Dem
  • Polls close: 7 p.m. ET

Virginia

  • Delegates at stake: 48 GOP, 99 Dem
  • Polls close: 7 p.m. ET