Live results of Georgia Primary 2026 for secretary of state

The Brief Tracking live results for secretary of state in the 2026 Georgia Primary, both Republican and Democrat. In Georgia, primary candidates must secure more than 50% of the vote to win the nomination outright.



Polls across Georgia officially close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, as voters across the Peach State cast their ballots in a high-stakes primary that will determine the trajectory of the 2026 midterm elections. With several statewide offices up for grabs and a pivotal U.S. Senate seat on the line, today’s results set the stage for what is expected to be another cycle of intense national scrutiny on Georgia’s electorate.

In Georgia, primary candidates must secure more than 50% of the vote to win the nomination outright. With such crowded fields in both the Republican and Democratic secretary of state races, political analysts are highly anticipating potential runoff elections, which would take place on June 16.

For full results of the 2026 Georgia Primary, click here.