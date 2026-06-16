Live election results 2026 Georgia Primary Runoff Counties H-Z

The Brief Look here for live election results for counties H-Z races from the 2026 Georgia Primary Runoff on June 16. Initial data drops right after 7 p.m. will largely reflect the hundreds of thousands of ballots cast during Georgia's early voting window.



FOX 5 Atlanta is tracking the 2026 Georgia primary runoff election results as voters across the state head to the ballot box to set the stage for November’s critical midterm match-ups.

Below is a listing of results and updates as precincts begin reporting across the state after polls officially close at 7 p.m. Refresh this page frequently for the latest vote counts throughout the night, and click here to check local down-ballot contests and comprehensive county-by-county breakdowns.

For other results, click here.