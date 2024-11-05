LIVE Georgia election results U.S. House districts with map

Georgia's 14 congressional districts may help determine which party, Republican or Democratic, will control the U.S. House of Representatives. The 2024 election could see a shift in the balance of power in congress.

Georgia's current congressional delegation in the 118th Congress consists of its two senators, both of whom are Democrats (not up for election this cycle), and its 14 representatives: 9 Republicans and 5 Democrats.

Below is a break-down of results for each of the 14 U.S. House districts. The results feature the incumbent and challenger as well as a map of the district. Simply select the district you want from the drop-down on the main menu. You can also get data on specific counties that make up the district. For local county results:

When will we know who won the election?

By 7 p.m. on Election Day—when polls close—an estimated 70% of ballots, including those cast early or absentee, will be ready for tabulation, according to the Georgia Secretary of State's Office. Final results, however, will depend on county-level reporting for in-person votes.

It’s likely we’ll be waiting for presidential election results past election night.

Each state has unique vote-counting procedures impacting how quickly results will be available on election night, and the same can especially be said for the seven swing states that will decide the winner.

Key factors affecting lengthier waiting times include mail-in deadlines, early voting options and specific state policies on ballot counting.

States like Pennsylvania and Nevada, for example, could see delays due to mail-in ballot processing rules.

What are the swing states?

Georgia is one of seven key swing states experts have identified that will likely determine the winner of the 2024 Presidential Election. The other swing states are: Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

It takes 270 electoral votes to win the White House, and these swing states have a collective 93 votes that will ultimately decide who wins.