Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 8:00 PM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST, Randolph County
9
Hard Freeze Warning
from MON 8:00 PM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST, Cleburne County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 7:00 AM EST, Clay County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 9:00 AM CST, Randolph County
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 6:00 AM CST, Cleburne County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 4:00 AM EST until TUE 12:00 PM EST, Forsyth County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 10:00 AM EST, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Haralson County
Wind Chill Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM EST until WED 10:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Live Now

Trump wins Republican presidential caucuses in Iowa: Live updates

By FOX TV Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 8:46PM
2024 Election
Fox TV Stations

The Iowa caucuses, which kick off the 2024 presidential primary season, got underway Monday, with most of the focus on the Republican nomination and the weather.

RELATED: What are the Iowa caucuses and how do they work?

As Republicans try to unseat President Joe Biden, former president Donald Trump was expected to win the GOP's Iowa caucuses. But his performance will be scrutinized, as will that of his main challengers, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Follow live updates below. All timestamps are in Eastern Standard Time.

9:08 p.m - Trump addresses caucus site shortly before winning Iowa

Shortly before Trump was declared the winner of the Iowa caucuses, Trump was greeted with loud cheers and applause as he addressed a crowd in Des Moines. 

Trump projected to win Iowa caucuses

Former President Trump is the projected winner of Monday's Iowa caucuses as he makes his bid for a return to the White House in 2024.

"I would appreciate your vote. I think I deserve it," he said, making the case that things were much better when he was in charge. "We were a great nation three years ago and today people are laughing at us," he said.

Trump was proceeded on stage by Asa Hutchinson and followed by Vivek Ramaswamy.

8:41 p.m. - Trump wins Iowa’s first-in-the-nation GOP caucuses

Trump has won Iowa’s leadoff presidential caucuses, giving him a strong start in the race for the 2024 Republican nomination.

He will take the lion's share of the state's 40 delegates.This result solidifies his place as the current frontrunner for the nomination.

His rivals are jostling for second place, hoping for a bump heading into New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary on Jan. 23.

So far, Trump is significantly outperforming his second-place 2016 caucus finish, when he received 24% of the vote, compared to 28% for Ted Cruz.

8:28 p.m. - Trump already holds commanding lead 

It's a little after 8pm Eastern, and former President Donald Trump has a commanding lead according to the Fox News Decision Desk as doors are closing in Iowa's Republican caucus meetings.

He has a deep bond with GOP voters; particularly rural Americans. Governor Ron DeSantis and former Governor Nikki Haley are locked in a tight battle for second place.

DeSantis made a push for Evangelical Christians, but so far his support with that group is only slightly greater than with non-evangelicals.

Meanwhile, Haley's base is more urban. And she carries four-in-ten voters who say they are "non-MAGA."

Ramaswamy is running further behind.

5:35 p.m. - Iowa GOP caucusgoers say no to the status quo

Iowa GOP caucusgoers want sweeping changes to how the federal government is run, according to AP VoteCast.

About 3 in 10 say they are seeking a complete and total upheaval. An additional 6 in 10 caucusgoers say they want substantial changes.

Most caucusgoers trust Iowa elections, but about 4 in 10 are not too confident or not at all confident in the integrity of U.S. elections. Nearly 6 in 10 have little to no confidence in the U.S. legal system.

5:30 p.m. - Top issues for Iowa GOP caucusgoers: Immigration, economy

About 4 in 10 GOP caucusgoers say immigration is the most important issue facing the country, according to AP VoteCast.

About one-third said it was the economy. Fewer people named other priorities, including foreign policy, health care, abortion or energy.

Information from FOX News and the Associated Press was used in this report.