DeKalb County Live 2025 Election Results

FOX 5 Atlanta is tracking 2025 election results for races in DeKalb County, the Public Service Commission, and other key local elections. A court ruling allows Atlanta polling places to remain open until 8 p.m., an hour later than most of Georgia. However, this only includes municipal races. Votes cast after 7 p.m. will not count in the Public Service Commission race, which ends at the standard closing time of 7 p.m.

Below is a listing of results for local races in DeKalb County. For all other results, click here.