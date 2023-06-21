Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta secures funding for free gun boxes

By
Published 
Atlanta City Council
FOX 5 Atlanta

Atlanta to give away gun lockboxes

Atlanta residents will soon be given the option of receiving a free lockbox to store their firearms. It’s a program designed to prevent the theft of those guns from vehicles.

ATLANTA - Atlanta's leaders have come up with a way you can help fight crime. 

City Hall is going to purchase gun boxes for vehicles and hand them out absolutely free. 

A member of the Atlanta City Council, Antonio Lewis, came up with the idea. 

He introduced and passed legislation. Once the boxes are purchased, residents who live in the city can go get one as long as supplies last. 

City officials obtained a federal grant that includes more than $200,000 for the boxes. 

That fund can purchase roughly ten thousand of the standard, low-cost anti-theft devices. 

Chief Darin Schierbaum says his officers need help. They recover almost 3,000 weapons annually, most taken from vehicles when thieves break car windows hunting for those guns.