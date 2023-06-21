Atlanta secures funding for free gun boxes

Atlanta's leaders have come up with a way you can help fight crime.

City Hall is going to purchase gun boxes for vehicles and hand them out absolutely free.

A member of the Atlanta City Council, Antonio Lewis, came up with the idea.

He introduced and passed legislation. Once the boxes are purchased, residents who live in the city can go get one as long as supplies last.

City officials obtained a federal grant that includes more than $200,000 for the boxes.

That fund can purchase roughly ten thousand of the standard, low-cost anti-theft devices.

Chief Darin Schierbaum says his officers need help. They recover almost 3,000 weapons annually, most taken from vehicles when thieves break car windows hunting for those guns.