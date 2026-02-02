2 arrested during DeKalb stunt driving investigations

article

The Brief Two young men are accused of drag racing in DeKalb County after officers investigated two incidents of stunt driving on Sunday. Both men returned to the scene after the incidents and turned themselves in. One incident happened in the area of Chamblee-Tucker Road, while the other caused a crash in the North Hill Shopping Center parking lot.



What we know:

Officers responded to the area of Chamblee-Tucker Road and Embry Circle around midnight Sunday, where they found heavy traffic and several cars that were drag racing, police said.

Drivers sped off when they saw police leaving one car abandoned. While police were investigating, the alleged driver of the abandoned vehicle returned and turned himself in.

21-year-old Adrian Peralta was arrested and charged with promotion of reckless stunt driving and impeding the flow of traffic.

A short time later, officers responded to a stunt-driving-related crash in the parking lot of the North Hills Shopping Center, where they found an abandoned car that had struck a light pole.

While officers were investigating at the scene, an 18-year-old showed up and admitted to wrecking the car.

The teen was cited for laying drag and reckless driving before being turned over to his family.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said whether they are searching for additional suspects in the drag-racing investigations.