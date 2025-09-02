Man wanted in Lavonia after major drug, firearms bust last week

article

The Brief Lavonia police seized meth, pills, handgun, and drug paraphernalia. Suspect Adrian Pitts fled after hospital release and remains at large. Pitts faces multiple felony charges including drug and firearm offenses.



The Lavonia Police Department, working with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, carried out a search warrant last week that led to a major drug and firearms discovery and an ongoing search for a suspect now facing multiple felony charges.

What we know:

On Aug. 28, officers served a warrant at 144 Maurice Way, also known as Shuford Street, where two suspects were initially detained. During the operation, one of the men, identified as 41-year-old Adrian Pitts, complained of chest pain and shortness of breath. He was taken to Saint Mary’s Lavonia hospital by Franklin County EMS. At the time, Pitts was not facing charges and was discharged before police obtained additional warrants.

Investigators later developed probable cause for a second search warrant at the residence and secured a felony arrest warrant for Pitts for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. By then, he had already been released from the hospital.

During the search, investigators reported seizing approximately 20.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine that field-tested positive, 3.5 suspected Schedule IV pills, a handgun, a digital scale commonly used for weighing methamphetamine, and smoking devices used to consume the drug.

Pitts is now wanted on several felony charges, including possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of drug-related objects, and violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.

What you can do:

Police are urging anyone with information about Pitts’ whereabouts to contact the Lavonia Police Department at 706-356-4848 or Franklin County 911. The investigation remains ongoing.