Suspect gunman, woman found shot at separate DeKalb County locations

A man and woman were found shot in DeKalb County late Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

Officers responded to a home in the 3800 block of Leisure Woods Drive, near Slumber Trail, around 5:30 p.m.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers found a woman who had multiple gunshot wounds.

She was rushed to an area hospital, and her condition was considered stable.

Police found the suspected shooter in the 2600 block of Snapfinger Road, also suffering from a gunshot wound.

He also was stabilized and taken to the hospital.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene just before 6 p.m. to find a split-level home with crime scene tape surrounding it and police cars out front.

What we don't know:

The relationship between the woman found on Leisure Woods Drive and the male suspect located on Snapfinger Road was not disclosed.

It was not clear if the man’s gunshot wound was self-inflicted or sustained during an exchange of gunfire.

A motive has not been released.

No word on if any charges have been filed.

The names and conditions have not been released.