What will the weather be like for this weekend's Georgia football teams?

Football season is well underway, and this weekend ushers in the first weekend of fall.

The weather for the games beginning on Friday night should be nice if the rain stays away.

Here’s a look at some of the game forecasts:

What will be the weather like for High 5 Sports?

Overall, it will be a great night for high school football.

The temperatures on Friday will heat up into the lower 80s and cool down to the low-60s with it cooler in the mountains.

The temperature around 7 p.m. will be around 75 degrees.

There will be a few clouds going into the evening, but overall a pleasant night under the lights.

Winds will be out of the east at 5-15 mph.

Sunset is at 7:35 p.m.

What will the weather be like for the Georgia Tech-Wake Forest game on Saturday?

The Yellow Jackets will travel to Winston-Salem, North Carolina on Saturday evening to take on the Demon Deacons.

Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. and it should be around 70 degrees and breezy to gusty.

The wind will die down as the night progresses, but the mostly cloudy skies will stay.

A 30% chance of showers as the outer bands of a tropical system pass through the area.

What will the weather be like for the Georgia-UAB game?

The Bulldogs will host the UAB Blazers between the hedges on Saturday night.

Kickoff temperature at Sanford Stadium should be around 76 degrees at 7:30 p.m.

While it will be partly cloudy, no rain gear should be needed.

Winds will be out of the northwest at around 5 mph.

Of course, the Falcons are in Detroit at the domed, climate-controlled Ford Field and Georgia State played on Thursday night.