Waverly, Tennessee: 7-month-old twins among 22 dead in floods

Search crews worked through shattered homes and tangled debris on Monday, looking for about a dozen people still missing after record-breaking rain sent floodwaters surging through Middle Tennessee, killing at least 22 people.

According to FOX 17 Nashville, the twins' grandmother, Angie Willeby, said 7-month-old Ryan and Riliegh passed away after they were swept away by flood waters in Humphreys County after the father tried to hold on to them. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise money for the family.

The U.S. National Weather Service described the weather event as "historic" after up to 17 inches of rain fell in Humphreys County in less than 24 hours Saturday, shattering the Tennessee record for one-day rainfall by more than 3 inches.

Saturday’s flooding took out roads, cellphone towers and telephone lines, leaving people uncertain about whether family and friends survived the unprecedented deluge, with rainfall that more than tripled forecasts and shattered the state record for one-day rainfall. Emergency workers were searching door to door, said Kristi Brown, coordinated school health and safety supervisor with Humphreys County Schools.

Many of the missing live in the neighborhoods where the water rose the fastest, said Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, who confirmed the 22 fatalities in his county and said 12 to 15 people remain missing. The names of the missing were on a board in the county’s emergency center and listed on a city of Waverly Facebook page, which is being updated as people call in and report themselves safe.