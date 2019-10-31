Tricks and treats in this Halloween forecast

Thursday brings huge changes as we track rain and thunderstorms spreading over north Georgia throughout the morning and into the afternoon.

There is a level 1/marginal risk of severe storms into the afternoon, with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The severe weather threat will exit our area by 4 p.m., with only a few lingering showers through 6 p.m.

Temperatures will plummet quickly Thursday as the cold front passes through. After starting the morning in the 70s, temperatures this afternoon will be tumbling into the 50s. For the prime trick-or-treating hours of 6-9 p.m., it will be clearing, breezy, and chilly with temperatures falling into the 40s.

A Freeze Warning is in effect from 11 p.m. tonight until 10 a.m. Friday.