Toronto woman 'walks' on frozen water across Lake Ontario

By Chris Williams
Woman Treads Across Frozen Harbor in Toronto

A woman carefully walked on frozen Lake Ontario, in Toronto, Canada, as wintry weather continued to grip the region on Sunday, January 23. (Credit: @toronto_papi_ via Storyful)

A woman took a daring chance and walked across a frozen Lake Ontario in Toronto, Canada over the weekend. 

This video, filmed by Instagram user @toronto_papi_, shows the user’s wife taking cautious steps toward the Toronto skyline; it was accompanied by the caption, "White Walker at Centre Island."

Environment Canada has issued a significant weather outlook for Toronto and large parts of Ontario over the weekend. 

An extreme cold warning was issued for Toronto for Tuesday through Wednesday morning, with temperatures as low as  -17 degrees Fahrenheit.

