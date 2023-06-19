Expand / Collapse search

The dangers of flooding

Severe Weather
ATLANTA - The FOX 5 Storm Team continues to track rounds of back-to-back rain expected across the region through the workweek.

The number one threat as rainfall amounts add up by the hour, hands down is the risk for flooding.

The phrase "turn around, don’t drown" has been said thousands of times, but it is an adage that should be taken seriously, especially this week.

North Georgia residents can use what happened recently to the south, along the Florida Panhandle, as a cautionary tale as to the dangers of relentless rainfall.

In addition to severe thunderstorms and tornadoes, flash floods pummeled the area through the weekend.

In Florida, a deputy trying to rescue somebody trapped in flash floodwaters is swept away into a drainage pipe.

Video captured Friday in Pensacola shows fast-rising floodwaters overtaking cars and homes with some areas seeing more than a foot of rain in just a few hours’ time.

While the risk is lower in Georgia, it’s not out of the question given the weather setup.