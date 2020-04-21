STORM ALERT DAY: Flooding, damaging winds and tornadoes likely today

article

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking severe weather in north Georgia on Thursday. It appears the weather will move into Georgia in several waves. Residents should be weather aware.

APP USERS: Click here to join the conversation

The Storm Prediction Center still has areas near and south of I-20 under a level 3 out of 5 risk for severe storms. This will be a risk this afternoon and evening, after periods of rain throughout the morning. The morning rain/storms are not expected to be severe, as cool air remains in place.

April 22, 2020 - FOX 5 Storm Team graphic for potentially severe weather on Thursday (FOX 5)

April 22, 2020 - FOX 5 Storm Team graphic for potentially severe weather on Thursday (FOX 5)

There may be an afternoon lull that will be the most important part of the forecast. One scenario is that we will see hours of dry time and even some sunshine, this would lead to new storm development in the evening and lead to more severe storms.

The second scenario is that the morning rain and storms limits the energy in the atmosphere to form new storms the second half of the day.

Advertisement

April 22, 2020 - FOX 5 Storm Team graphic for potentially severe weather on Thursday (FOX 5)

All modes of severe weather are in play including isolated tornadoes, damaging winds from thunderstorms, and potential flooding.

The highest tornado risk will be south of Interstate 20, but all of north Georgia has a chance. The tornado threat will once again be dependent on the placement of the warm front.

North of the front, expect heavy rain and gusty winds, south of the front, the air is much more unstable and will be capable of supporting rotating thunderstorms.

Damaging winds will also be a concern across our area, and with the heavy rain, it won’t take much to knock down large trees and cause power outages. Make sure you keep your mobile devices charged!

Forecast models are still projecting 1 to 3 inches of heavy rain in a short period of time which could lead to flooding across north Georgia.

The FOX 5 Storm Team will continue to monitor any changes in this storm system to keep you and your family safe and informed.

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter.