Heat could make way for severe storms in Georgia on Thursday

High heat and humidity will bubble up some strong to severe storms on Thursday across metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

Any storm that develops late Thursday afternoon will be capable of damaging winds to 60 mph, torrential rain that may cause localized flooding, and frequent lightning.

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter

At this time, a more widespread severe threat exists on Thursday with storms potentially developing into a more organized cluster or line with damaging wind gusts being the main threat.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible each afternoon and evening across much of north Georgia for the remainder of this week and into the weekend.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Highs on Thursday will be in the lower 90s and lows will be in the mid-70s.

Friday into the weekend, there will be a gradual warming from the upper 80s into the mid-90s for the highs and lower to mid-70s for the lows.

How to stay safe during a severe storm threat

The first thing you want to do is have a way to receive watches and warnings as they are issued.

The best way to do that is to have a fully charged smartphone, and download the FOX 5 Storm Team App. Once you do so, go into settings and allow the App to send you push notifications and turn on the location service. That way your smartphone will alert you of watches and warnings no matter where you are.

If you don't have a smartphone purchase a NOAA Weather Radio and make sure you program it for your county.