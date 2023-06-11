Severe storm threat increases for North Georgia Sunday night

The FOX 5 Storm Team is watching a dynamic storm system race towards north Georgia.



There is a level 3 out of 5 risk for severe storms for areas WEST of I-85 and a level 2 out of 5 risk EAST of I-85. The main point in the different severe levels is to indicate that the line of storms will be weakening as they move through our neighborhoods.

The strongest storms will enter northwest Georgia between 8 to 10 p.m. and then arrive in metro Atlanta around midnight. All of the severe storms should be over by sunrise Monday.



The main concern within the severe storm threat tonight will be damaging winds, but large hail, frequent lightning and torrential rain will also be possible.

The chance for rain and storms will continue throughout the week ahead, but the intensity of those storms shouldn't be anything like Sunday night.

