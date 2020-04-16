Rain tapers off, nice day ahead with sunshine returning

The FOX 5 Storm Team says you can expect a pleasant Monday after heavy rain overnight.

April 20, 2020 - Sunshine expected on Monday (FOX 5)

Once we get past sunrise on Monday rapid clearing will lead to a mild, albeit breezy afternoon

Most areas across north Georgia will see 2 to 5 inches of rain, which would lead to Atlanta having above-average rainfall every month so far this year.

