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North Georgia weather: Heatwave tracks into Fourth of July week

By FOX 5 Storm Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Weather
Published June 28, 2026 3:36 PM EDT
Published June 28, 2026 3:36 PM EDT
Sunday Morning Weather Forecast
Sunday Morning Weather Forecast

Sunday Morning Weather Forecast

FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alex Forbes says heat index values are going to soar in the days to come.

The Brief

    • Sweltering summer temperatures are gripping metro Atlanta and North Georgia as July approaches.
    • A heat advisory takes effect Monday afternoon with heat index values threatening to climb up to 105 degrees.
    • Dangerous conditions expand Monday, bringing the hottest weather of the year with heat index levels up to 112 degrees.

ATLANTA - A blistering summer heatwave is settling over North Georgia, prompting weather advisories as heat index levels threaten to surge past triple digits. 

What we know:

Summer heat is baking metro Atlanta and North Georgia with temperatures rising rapidly. 

Sunday afternoon temperatures are forecast to hit 95 degrees in Atlanta, 96 degrees in Covington and 97 degrees in Milledgeville.

A heat advisory takes effect from noon until 8 p.m. Monday for areas south and east of the city, including Jasper, Morgan and Greene counties, where the heat index could reach 105 degrees. 

Meanwhile, rain chances remain low, sitting at a slim 20% chance for Atlanta as a few isolated showers slide south across eastern Georgia.

What's next:

The extreme weather intensifies on Monday as the heat advisory expands significantly in both timing and geographic area across North Georgia. Most counties are included in the updated advisory as feel-like temperatures are expected to skyrocket between 106 and 112 degrees.

While the peak 112-degree heat index will likely stay south of metro Atlanta in middle Georgia, Monday is tracking to be the hottest day of the year so far. 

This initial wave of advisories is expected to be the first of many as extreme high temperatures ranging from 95 to 97 degrees persist through the week and lead directly into the Fourth of July.

The Source: Information in this article comes from FOX 5 Atlanta meteorologists. 

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