Metro Atlanta impacted by large downpours Saturday

Numerous showers and thunderstorms are likely this weekend, especially between now and early evening Saturday. We are already starting to see the changing conditions across north Georgia with more clouds and even some showers, but larger bands of rain are starting to move in.

It's a soggy start for most, but the heavier rain and storms won't arrive until the afternoon. This storms system is picking up speed and we will start to see decreasing rain chances west to east this afternoon and evening. A few general thunderstorms are possible. Thankfully, we aren't concerned about any severe weather at this time.

At this time, we aren’t concerned about any severe storms, but confidence is growing that during the afternoon hours, a few areas could hear a rumble of thunder.

Regardless on when you see the rain Saturday, we will all have breezy conditions SSW 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. Once the cold front passes through, our winds will rotate out of the NW and remain breezy 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Behind the front there will be a surge of much colder and drier air to follow which will lead to a cool, crisp and sunny Sunday.

If you are trying to plan outdoor activities, or plan your day around the rain, Sunday looks like the better day.

