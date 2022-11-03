Leaf Watch - Nov. 3, 2022

It is now November and there is still plenty of color left to see on the trees in north Georgia.

It is now November and there is still plenty of color left to see on the trees in north Georgia.

The FOX 5 Storm Team has once again teamed with the Georgia Forestry Commission to provide a weekly update through fall as to where the best leaf watching is.

Here are some of the hot spots to see the best colors this weekend:

Northwest

Green leaves are becoming harder to find as many species have shifted to a variety of colors including red, orange, yellow, brown, and gold. As leaf fall continues to progress, color intensity and diversity from overlooks remain strong. High leaf retention from a variety of oak species, maple, hickory, beech, and sweetgum continue to provide swaths of color. Areas predominantly composed of poplar have experienced the highest rates of leaf fall and show the least amount of color. Understory species such as sumac, sassafrass, and sourwood also continue to deliver vivid colors, including yellow, red, and orange. Northern red oak is currently at peak and showing red and orange. The Cumberland plateau and surrounding valleys are showing the most color this week, as many areas in North Central Georgia above 2,000 feet have surpassed peak. Estimated percentage of overall color change is at or past peak for a majority of overstory species.

Estimated percentage of color change from green to date: _100% above 3000’; _100% below 3000’.

Peak was achieved during the last days of October and continues to display colors into the first week of November. Color intensity likely to decrease over the next few days due to leaf loss.

Leaf retention has been good this season, due to lack of heavy rainfall and wind; however, this weather pattern has led to an early peak. A majority of species started showing peak colors during the last few days of October and continued to show colors into the first week of November.

Suggested scenic drive:

Route 1: Take Hwy 136 from i75 to Hwy 341. Turn left on Hwy 341 / Hog Jawl Road. Continue on Hog Jawl through Mountain Cove Farms and up Daughtery Gap to Hwy 157. Turn right on Hwy 157. Turn right on Scenic Hwy 189 (or continue on Hwy 136 to Cloudland Canyon State Park). Follow Hwy 189 to Sunset Rock, Point Park, or Rock City. Drop down into Chattanooga via Ochs Hwy / 58. Turn right on Hwy 193 to get back to Hwy 136. For the best route in current traffic click here.

Route 2: Take Hwy 52 from Chatsworth to Ellijay (this route passes Fort Mountain State Park). From Ellijay, head West on Hwy 76 back to Hwy 411 (or head North on Hwy 76 into Blue Ridge). Route 3: Take Hwy 136 from I-75 to Lake Marvin Road / Pocket Road NW. Turn left on Everett Springs Road and follow to Hwy 27 to Summerville (this route passes Rocky Mountain State Park). Turn left on Hwy 48 and head through Menlo up to Cloudland. Turn right at Cloudland onto Highway 157. Turn left on Hwy 136 to go to Cloudland Canyon State Park or turn right on Hwy 136 to get back to I-75.

North Central

The fall foliage season in the Blue Ridge Mountains of north Georgia is winding down. Most locations above 2,500 feet are past peak at this time. Yellow-poplar, birch, redbud, and sumac are well past peak in many locales. The primary species that are displaying spectacular and brilliant fall color at this time are mainly varieties of oak species. There are some maples, sourwood, dogwood, and hickory that continue to add great autumn splendor to the landscape, mainly in wind protected and lower elevation areas.

Estimate percentage of color change from green to date: 100% above 3000’; 90% below 3000’.

The fall foliage season this year in the north Georgia Mountains has been one of the most vibrant and breathtaking in many years! The best locales for viewing fall color moving forward are in the foothills of the mountains, sheltered mountain valleys, and elevations generally less than 2,000 feet. Amicalola Falls State Park is showcasing outstanding displays of yellow, gold, orange, and red at this time.

Last weekend into Monday of this week brought widespread rainfall and breezy conditions that continued to bring leaves down to the forest floor. However, there should continue to be good fall color at Amicalola Falls State Park throughout this week into this upcoming weekend, but by then it will most likely be past peak.

Suggested scenic drives:

State Route 136 from Dawsonville to Jasper is providing dazzling displays of fall color. Make sure to stop by the Burnt Mountain Overlook in Pickens County to soak in the beautiful views. State Route 52 from Dahlonega to Amicalola Falls State Park is a great fall drive that has nice yellow, orange, and red fall color. Amicalola Falls is providing a kaleidoscope of autumn splendor.

Northeast

Elevations above 3,000 feet have surpassed peak but good color can be found amongst red and white oaks. Colors range from bright red to brown with non-oak species rapidly losing their leaves. There should be close to a week left for viewing before things begin looking really bare in this elevation. Elevations below 3,000 feet are right at peak period with great coloration amongst oaks, maples, sassafras, sourwood, and a few other species. Good views should persist for approximately two more weeks. This year’s colors have been the most vibrant that we have had in recent years, so come outside and enjoy what’s left of the fall color season.

Estimated percentage change from green to date: 99.9% above 3,000’; 90% below 3,000’.

Incoming rainfall can be expected to accelerate leaf fall.

Suggested scenic drives:

Richard Russell- Brasstown Scenic Bypass is a good option at this time, especially if visiting the town of Helen and/or Blairsville. This will last for approximately one more week. Best views will be highways that stay below 3,000 feet such as Highway 356 between Helen and Batesville; the Unicoi State Park area has spectacular views. Another place to visit is the Chenocetah lookout tower and recreation area in Cornelia.

The Georgia Forestry Commission provided the details for this report.