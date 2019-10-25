Grab an umbrella: wet weekend ahead in Atlanta

article

Get ready for a wet weekend in north Georgia.

On Friday, the heaviest and most persistent rain will hover near and northwest of Interstate 85 with less rain expected south and east.

Saturday, lots of cloud coverage can be expected with fewer showers during the day. Then, there will be a shift Saturday night into the early morning hours Sunday, with a final round of storms rolling through the state.

The rain should be clearing by Sunday afternoon.

The FOX 5 Storm Team says it won't be a total washout, but an overall unsettled weekend.