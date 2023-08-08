Georgia weather: Severe storm threat Wednesday and Thursday

More storms are expected to roll through Georgia on Wednesday afternoon and Thursday.

Most of Wednesday should start out pleasant with temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds with highs reaching near 90 by the afternoon.

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking a threat of storms which will rumble in late in the day with the possibility of firing up a strong to severe thunderstorm.

Most of the FOX 5 viewing area will be under a Marginal Risk, but extreme northwest Georgia will be under a Slight Risk.

The greatest threat from these storms is damaging winds.

Winds will be out of the west at 5 to 10 mph.

The state could see a quarter to a half of an inch of rain.

Things will calm down just after midnight on Thursday.

More scattered storms are expected as the Marginal Risk for Georgia continues.

The timing appears to be between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Winds will be out of the west at 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Another quarter to half inch of rain could fall.

Earlier in the day, expect the temperature to reach into the mid-90s with the heat index over 100 under partly cloudy skies.

While the heat and humidity are here to stay for a while, so are the afternoon storm chances.

Looking ahead to the weekend, expect things to warm up a bit.

This is a developing weather system. Check back for updates and changes to the forecast as they become available.