Georgia weather: Severe weather threat Tuesday for extreme north Georgia

The chance for storms will be increasing on Tuesday as a warm front and a cold front push through north Georgia.

Some counties in extreme north Georgia area are under a Level 2 or "slight" chance for some of those storms to turn severe. The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking the potential for damaging wind, heavy rain, and hail with some of those storms.

Monday’s isolated storms will clear out shortly before midnight. Temperatures are expected to dip just below 70 overnight.

Residents across north Georgia will wake up Tuesday morning to some patches of fog and cloudy skies.

The storm threat will start firing off in the afternoon with a 60 percent chance of showers.

Residents will see the biggest potential for those storms turning severe are in the extreme north and northeast portions of the state.

Elsewhere, brief heavy rain is possible, including in the metro Atlanta area.

Rainfall totals could be anywhere between three-tenths to a half-inch.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

While the rain chance doesn’t diminish completely, drier air will be moving in after Tuesday.

Also falling will be the temperatures which will dip back into the 70s.

This is a developing weather system. Check back for updates and changes to the forecast as they become available.