Final weekend of October to be gorgeous, but Halloween night could be frightfully cold

Pleasant weather is expected for the final weekend of October in north Georgia. It definitely is a good weekend to get outdoors and celebrate Halloween and other fall activities, but Halloween itself could be the coldest one seen in a few years.

There should be very little cloud cover over the weekend ahead of a powerful front expected to move through the area mid-week.

Lows this weekend will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

That is a little above average for this time of year, but enjoy it while it lasts.

KEEP UP WITH THE LATEST BY DOWNLOADING THE FREE FOX 5 STORM TEAM APP AND FOLLOWING @FOX5STORMTEAM ON TWITTER

What will the weather be like on Monday in Georgia?

On Monday, breeze will start to kick up with winds out of the west at 5 to 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

The lows will start to drop with temperatures dipping to the low 50s.

The highs will be in the lower 80s, but will be dropping going into Tuesday as showers arrive.

What will the weather be like on Halloween in Atlanta?

A powerful storm system will be moving into Georgia on Tuesday back by Arctic air.

Expect a 20-degree temperature drop from Monday into Tuesday. Highs will be at or below 60.

As that air floods into metro Atlanta, the mercury will be dropping to the low 30s overnight into Wednesday morning.

The breezy conditions will continue bringing below-freezing wind chill factors. The wind chill could dip into the teens in the mountains.

Along with the cold front, is the threats of showers. There is a 20 to 30 percent rain from mid-morning into the evening hours. So trick-or-treaters will want to pack an umbrella or rain gear.

Expect a high of around 57 at around 3 p.m. which will drop when the sun goes down to a low overnight of just above freezing.

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking the latest on the timing and intensity of this storm. Check back here for updates.