Storm system brings threats of heavy rain, damaging winds to north Georgia

A storm system will be heading through north Georgia Thursday, bringing threats of heavy rain and the possibility of flooding, hail, or tornados.

Thursday morning started with a minimum amount of rain in metro Atlanta.

The changes kick in around noon when a cold front pushes in the bigger storms from the west. Nearly all of the north Georgia area will receive at least some rain, with some areas seeing severe weather.

The greatest risk of severe weather is between roughly noon to 7 p.m. as the storms roll through.

The majority of the metro Atlanta area is at a Level 2 threat for severe weather with the remaining norther parts of the state at a Level 1 threat.

The greatest impact will be heavy rain of possible more than 1 inch, flooding, damaging winds of up to 60 miles per hour, and hail.

While the risk of a quick, spin-up tornado is much lower, it is still not zero for Thursday.

Friday morning will see a small chance that storms continue. Memorial Day weekend will be dry and warm with temperatures back up to around 80 degrees.

