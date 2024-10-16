Frost Advisory for metro Atlanta; Freeze Warning for extreme north Georgia mountains

The Brief Metro Atlanta is set to experience one of the season's coldest nights with early Thursday frost potential. Overnight temperatures may reach mid- to low-30s across the area, prompting possible frost formation. A Frost Advisory includes all of metro Atlanta, calling for protective measures for sensitive plants. Extreme North Georgia will see sub-freezing temperatures, potentially in the upper 20s. A Freeze Warning has been issued for Fannin, Union, Towns, and Rabun counties, with protective advice for outdoor pipes.



Metro Atlanta will experience one of its coldest nights of the season on Wednesday evening and will wake up to possible frost early Thursday morning.

Temperatures in and around Atlanta will flirt with the mid- to low-30s overnight, which could lead to frost forming.

A Frost Advisory is in effect north of a line from LaGrange to Stockbridge to Madison, including all of metro Atlanta.

In addition to bundling up yourself and your loved ones, residents in the area will want to cover sensitive plants and bring any hanging or potted plants indoors, if possible.

Extreme North Georgia can expect temperatures to dip below freezing, possibly even into the upper 20s.

Fannin, Union, Towns, and Rabun counties are under a Freeze Warning from 2 a.m. until 10 a.m. Thursday.

Residents there will also want to protect outdoor pipes during those hours.