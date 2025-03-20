Freeze Warning, Frost Advisory in North Georgia overnight

The Brief Chilly temperatures and gusty winds continue in Georgia, with frost advisories and freeze warnings in effect despite clear skies. A Frost Advisory is in place for metro Atlanta and surrounding counties, with temperatures potentially dipping to 29 degrees. A Freeze Warning is issued for North Georgia counties, with temperatures expected to drop as low as 26 degrees, impacting plants and outdoor plumbing.



Spring may have sprung on Thursday morning, but you wouldn’t know it from the weather.

Winter’s chilly grip is not letting it go without at least one last fight.

Chilly overnight in Georgia

Big picture view:

Chilly temperatures continue to grip Georgia, with gusty winds and overnight frost warnings in effect despite clear skies.

FOX 5 Storm Team meteorologist Laurann Robinson is tracking a brief cold snap ahead of the weekend.

The skies will clear overnight, but frosty and freezing temperatures will be widespread overnight. A frost advisory covers most of metro Atlanta, where temperatures could dip to 29 degrees. Areas to the west and northwest face a freeze warning, with temperatures expected to drop as low as 26 degrees. "We're going to watch for these alerts early tomorrow morning," Robinson said. "Outside of that, we just have to get through today’s chilly and windy conditions, and tomorrow’s early frost and freeze possibilities."

Frost Advisory for metro Atlanta, North Georgia

Local perspective:

Frost Advisory is in place for Forsyth, Hall, Jackson, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Upson, Lamar, Monroe, Jones, Baldwin, Washington, Harris, Talbot, Taylor, Crawford, Bibb, Twiggs, Wilkinson, Johnson, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, Schley, Macon, Peach, Houston, Bleckley, Laurens, Stewart, Webster, Sumter, Dooly, Crisp, Pulaski, Wilcox, and Dodge counties from 2 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Friday.

Temperatures in this area will dip as low as 30, which could result in frost formation.

Steps should be taken to protect sensitive and tender outdoor plants.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Freeze Warning in North Georgia

Local perspective:

A Freeze Warning has been issued for Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Chattooga, Gordon, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, and Heard counties from 2 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Friday.

Temperatures are expected to dip as low as 26 degrees overnight.

This will have an impact on some plants and could damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

FOX 5 Storm Team chief meteologist David Chandley reminds residents in and around metro Atlanta that saving the planting until Masters weekend is ideal.

Warm up for the weekend

What's next:

Temperatures will rebound Friday afternoon into the lower-to-mid 60s before reaching the 70s over the weekend.

The fire danger across Georgia will remain in place through as late as Sunday with low relative humidity in the forecast.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible Sunday night into Monday, but widespread severe weather is not anticipated at this time.