Fast-moving storm to bring strong winds, heavy rain to North Georgia
ATLANTA - A fast-moving storm system will bring strong to damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and the potential for an isolated tornado to North Georgia.
The timing of this event will be late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Strong wind, heavy rain expected overnight Tuesday into Wednesday
The backstory:
A line of heavier showers and embedded thunderstorms will sweep across the region, bringing the strongest winds and heaviest rain within a narrow window of less than three hours. Given the system’s quick-moving nature, conditions will deteriorate rapidly but improve just as quickly after the storms pass.
Wind Advisory Issued
What we know:
Ahead of the storm’s arrival, gusty winds will develop across western Georgia by Tuesday afternoon. As a result, a Wind Advisory has been issued for these areas, lasting from midday Tuesday through early Wednesday morning.
North Georgia forecast
Timeline:
- When: Storms will move in from west to east between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday
- Where: All of north and central Georgia will be affected
What's next:
- Strong to damaging wind gusts exceeding 60 mph
- Brief tornado possible
- Gusty winds ahead of the storms (beginning Tuesday afternoon in western Georgia)
- Falling trees & power outages possible
The Source: This article contains an original forecast from the FOX 5 Storm Team.