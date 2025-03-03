Fast-moving storm to bring strong winds, heavy rain to North Georgia

The Brief A fast-moving storm system will bring strong winds, heavy rainfall, and a potential isolated tornado to North Georgia late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The strongest winds and heaviest rain are expected within a narrow window of less than three hours. A Wind Advisory has been issued for western Georgia from midday Tuesday through early Wednesday morning due to developing gusty winds.



The timing of this event will be late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The backstory:

A line of heavier showers and embedded thunderstorms will sweep across the region, bringing the strongest winds and heaviest rain within a narrow window of less than three hours. Given the system’s quick-moving nature, conditions will deteriorate rapidly but improve just as quickly after the storms pass.

Wind Advisory Issued

What we know:

Ahead of the storm’s arrival, gusty winds will develop across western Georgia by Tuesday afternoon. As a result, a Wind Advisory has been issued for these areas, lasting from midday Tuesday through early Wednesday morning.

North Georgia forecast

Timeline:

When: Storms will move in from west to east between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday

Where: All of north and central Georgia will be affected

What's next:

Strong to damaging wind gusts exceeding 60 mph

Brief tornado possible

Gusty winds ahead of the storms (beginning Tuesday afternoon in western Georgia)

Falling trees & power outages possible