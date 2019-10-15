Coldest Air So Far This Fall

A cold front moving through north Georgia Wednesday morning will put and end to the showers, and it will also usher in the coldest temperatures so far this fall.

Lows on Thursday and Friday morning will dip into the 40's across all of north Georgia along with some readings in the 30's across the mountains! While a freeze is not likely there could be few readings that get close to 32 producing some patchy frost.

Although it may seem a bit early for freezing temperatures it's actually right on time for the mountains. First freeze in the higher elevations typically occurs in mid-October. For the rest of north Georgia it is much later. The average date of the first freeze in Atlanta is November 13th, with the earliest on record being October 11th and the latest December 18th. Thanks to the National Weather Service in Peachtree City for the information below.