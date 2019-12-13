Cold Rain for Friday

Waves of rain with cold temperatures will be the story for Friday. Temperatures will be close to freezing in some areas early Friday morning, but will stay warm enough to avoid any icy weather. After sunrise, temperatures will warm only slightly into the afternoon into the mid 40s.

Rain will be off and on throughout the day and will linger overnight, with occasionally heavy downpours. A rumble of thunder from time to time is also not out of the question. It will be breezy as well, with winds out of the east-northeast at 10-15 mph. This will add an additional chill to the air. Rainfall totals will vary greatly across the area, but on the higher end, could be up to or over an inch in some spot.

By Saturday morning, the steadiest rain has moved out, but stubborn clouds and a few showers will remain for part of the day. As skies graually clear, Sunday is setting up to be partly cloudy with highs near or above 60.