Clear skies expected this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving week is getting off to a quiet start weather-wise. After a few areas of frost and/or fog early Monday morning, conditions will be mostly clear, dry, and calm through Tuesday.

Rain spreads into north Georgia late Tuesday night. This will set the stage for off and on rain during the day Wednesday before clearing from the northwest late Wednesday afternoon/early Wednesday evening.

Areas northwest of Interstate 85 will average 1/4"-1/2" of rain. Areas southwest of I-85 will likely pick up 1/4" or less.

Skies clear for Thanksgiving day and Black Friday, with seasonably cool temperatures. The next chance for widespread rain will be Sunday.