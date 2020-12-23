Christmas Forecast: Cold air, heavy rain, black ice, possibly snow

Santa Claus is coming to town and he is bringing some frigid air from the North Pole as his sleigh makes its way over Georgia.

A strong cold front will bring heavy rain on Christmas Eve, mainly through the morning and into the afternoon.

Rainfall totals will be 1-1.5" across North Georgia. Temperatures are expected to fall Thursday afternoon and reach the freezing mark before midnight. The concern for most of metro Atlanta will be a flash freeze and the moisture on area roads from the rain earlier will freeze producing Black Ice.

Strong gusty winds will also be an issue throughout the day and into the evening, with wind gusts 30 mph+ for many hours. The windchill on Christmas morning will be in the single digits and teens.

While some spots around metro Atlanta could see a flurry Thursday afternoon and evening, the threat for accumulating snow will be in the higher elevations of the North Georgia mountains. They might indeed have a white Christmas!

