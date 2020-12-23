Expand / Collapse search
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 1:00 PM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County
4
Wind Advisory
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 4:00 PM EST until FRI 4:00 AM EST, Clay County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 2:45 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Henry County

Christmas Forecast: Cold air, heavy rain, black ice, possibly snow

By
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
Winter Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta

Wednesday Evening Weather Update

Hang on for a wild ride over the next 2 days. Rain on the way tonight, heavy at times on Thursday, ending by afternoon with falling temps. Flurries possible in the metro area, light snow accumulations in the mountains. Concerns for black ice late Thursday night into Christmas morning. Here is the latest outlook.

ATLANTA - Santa Claus is coming to town and he is bringing some frigid air from the North Pole as his sleigh makes its way over Georgia.

A strong cold front will bring heavy rain on Christmas Eve, mainly through the morning and into the afternoon.

Rainfall totals will be 1-1.5" across North Georgia. Temperatures are expected to fall Thursday afternoon and reach the freezing mark before midnight. The concern for most of metro Atlanta will be a flash freeze and the moisture on area roads from the rain earlier will freeze producing Black Ice.

Strong gusty winds will also be an issue throughout the day and into the evening, with wind gusts 30 mph+ for many hours. The windchill on Christmas morning will be in the single digits and teens.

While some spots around metro Atlanta could see a flurry Thursday afternoon and evening, the threat for accumulating snow will be in the higher elevations of the North Georgia mountains. They might indeed have a white Christmas!

_____

