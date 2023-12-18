Atlanta weather: Wind chills to drop into teens, warming centers opening

Get ready for it to feel freezing in metro Atlanta on Tuesday morning.

Those heading off to school or work on Tuesday morning could be hit with temperatures in the 20s, but it will feel much colder because of the breeze.

Lows closer to the city will be in the mid-20s, with the north Georgia mountain being closer to 20 degrees.

Winds will be out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.

That will lead to wind chill factors in the teens.

The wind will taper off as the day progresses.

Temperatures will climb to the low to mid-40s under sunny skies.

Overnight into Wednesday morning, areas could see start to see frost developing.

Lows will be just below 30 degrees with light winds.

Highs will be around 50 degrees.

The warming trend will continue into the weekend.

The next chance of rain could come Christmas Eve, but that is still a little too far out.

Warming stations open in metro Atlanta

Atlanta

A warming center will be open from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday and the following evening at the same times.

It will be located at the Central Park Recreation Center at 400 Merritts Ave. NE, Atlanta 30308.

Transportation will be provided beginning at 6 p.m. from the Gateway Center, located at 275 Pryor St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30303, with return transportation upon deactivation.

Bartow County

A warming shelter will be open starting at 5:30 p.m. on 12/18/2023 until Noon on 12/20/2023 due to the freezing temperatures tonight and tomorrow night. This warming shelter will be located at 51 Maple Ridge Drive at the Forever Blessed Church (behind Lowe's). Point of contact is Keith Milner 770-547-3631.

Gwinnett County

Buford

Buford Senior Center

2755 Sawnee Avenue

Bus route 101 I-985, stop 19



Duluth

Shorty Howell Park Activity Building

2750 Pleasant Hill Road

Bus route 10B, stop 542 and 108



Norcross

Best Friend Park Gym

6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard

Bus route 35, stop 407 and 906

Snellville

Centerville Senior Center

3025 Bethany Church Road



Lawrenceville

Lawrenceville Senior Center

225 Benson Street

Bus route 40, stop 836 and 337

Henry County

An emergency warming center is being opened at the Locust Grove Recreation Center from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

Cots, blankets, hygiene kits, water and snacks will be provided.

Pickups will happen at the following locations

Valero - 115 Highway 138 in Stockbridge at 6 p.m.

City of Stockbridge Clock Tower - Eagles Landing Parkway at Rock Quarry Road at 6:30 p.m.

Red Hawk Park - 143 Henry Parkway in McDonough at 7 p.m,

Walmart Locust Grove - 4949 Bill Gardner Parkway at 7:30 p.m.

South Fulton

A temporary warming center will be open at Burdett Park from 4:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily from Monday through Wednesday.

Burdett Park is located at 2945 Burdett Road in South Fulton.

The facility is open to all individuals who require a warm place to stay during the night, especially those without adequate home heating or who are experiencing homelessness.

Did we miss a warming center? Email us at newstipsatlanta@fox.com.