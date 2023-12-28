Atlanta weather: Did someone say 'snow?' Yes, but also, no

Look, we all know how Georgia, especially Atlanta, gets whenever the word "snow" pops into the forecast, but there shouldn’t be a lot of worry about this winter system expected to move through at the start of the weekend.

In other words, it's not time to stock up on bread, eggs, milk, and your favorite adult libation, unless you need them.

Currently, there are no watches or warnings for all of north Georgia, including metro Atlanta. So, that’s good news. But what about all this talk of snow?

The clouds will be sweeping into the state from northwest Georgia on Friday along with the chance for a couple of scattered showers and intermittent gusts.

That front will be freezing temperatures from Friday night into Saturday morning.

Will we see snow in Georgia on Saturday?

Some of that precipitation will change over into snow or a wintry mix.

It is going to be in extreme northern Georgia, mostly in the mountains.

We’re talking about it being well north of Rome, Canton, and Gainesville.

Areas like Ellijay, Blairsville, Helen, Blue Ridge, and Dahlonega are in the target areas.

However, areas north of Interstate 20 cannot rule out snow flurries on Friday evening, mostly after 8 p.m. through daybreak on Saturday.

Will any of the snow stick on Saturday?

The expected accumulation in extreme north Georgia is only going to be a dusting to an inch. Also, any accumulations will be light and on grassy and elevated surfaces.

While overnight temperatures are expected to be below freezing, the high on Saturday will warm up to near 40 degrees in extreme northern Georgia, despite the mostly cloudy skies.

Compound that with the already warmer roadways, and the winter precipitation should not cause any major travel problems.

Temperatures closer to Atlanta will be in the mid-40s.

What will the weather be for Atlanta on Sunday?

Temperatures will dip below freezing again from Saturday night into Sunday morning, but things will begin to warm up from there.

For New Year's Eve, expected highs in the mid-50s near Atlanta and near 50 in the mountains, and most importantly, it will remain dry.

The good news is the sun will come out and temperatures to ring in the New Year should stay above freezing.

The first few days of the New Year will see temperatures just above freezing for the low and in the 50s for the high under partly cloudy skies.

The next chance of rain comes on New Year's Day.