Atlanta weather: Freezing start to November

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 12:11AM
FOX 5 Atlanta

Freeze Warning issued for portions of Georgia

After a back-to-back blast of Arctic air, temperatures are about to drop to freezing. A Freeze Warning has also been issued.

ATLANTA - A Freeze Warning will be in effect through 10 a.m. Wednesday for most of metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

The calendar isn’t the only thing that will be changing come Nov. 1. It will be the first time we see freezing temperatures in Georgia.

Areas such as Ellijay, Canton, Rome, Carrollton, LaGrange, Thomaston, Griffin, and Covington could all see freezing temperatures by 8 a.m. Wednesday. So much so, that a Freeze Warning has been issued for late Tuesday evening, going into Wednesday morning.

Homeowners will want to be aware of this and should work to protect plants, pets, and pipes. While it won’t be a hard freeze, some tender vegetation and outdoor pipes might be susceptible to the freezing temperatures.

Several municipalities will also be opening warming shelters during the overnight hours.

The winds will die down a bit on Wednesday, but not completely. That won’t happen until later Wednesday evening.

This will also signify the end of the growing season.

Thursday is looking pleasant, with highs in the low to mid-50s and sunny. Temperatures will be just above freezing with the possibility of more frost on Friday morning.

While it is still a few days away, as of Monday evening, it looks like there will be a steady rise in the mercury going into the weekend.

Expect some clouds building over the weekend, but no real rain threat.

It is looking like a pleasant fall weekend with highs around 70 and lows in the mid to upper 40s.

And don’t forget the time change which will give people an extra hour of sleep.