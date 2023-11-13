Atlanta forecast: Midweek showers possible, but don't expect a drought-buster

Another round of rain is on the way, but like the showers seen over the weekend, it won’t be putting any major dent in the drought across the state.

The FOX 5 Storm Team has been reporting the last few weeks on the growing drought situation, particularly in northwest Georgia, so every little bit will help there.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the low to mid-60s and lows around 50.

Winds will be picking up throughout the day with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Also building throughout the day, thicker clouds ahead of the chance of showers.

The rain chance also picks up after dark, but only a 20% chance of showers overnight and there will probably just be drizzle.

Wednesday, the chance for on-and-off periods of rain goes up to 50% as a shelf of rain moves in from the Gulf of Mexico into north Georgia.

While this system will not see any real heavy rain with it, and it won’t be the rainmaker the state needs, it will add to the rain gauge.

That trend could continue into Thursday, but the bigger chance of rain will be south of Atlanta, in places like LaGrange, Thomaston, and Griffin. Those areas will see between a half inch to three-quarters of an inch by the end of Friday.

The rest of metro Atlanta and north Georgia could see up to a quarter inch of rainfall.

The rain chance falls to 30% for Thursday and Friday.

Along with the rain is a trending warm up through the weekend, which should be nice with clear to mostly clear skies, highs around 65 and lows in the 40s.

By the end of the weekend, there could be another round of showers, but that is still a little too early to predict for sure.