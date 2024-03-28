Atlanta Easter Sunday forecast: Will it be a sunny sunrise service this year?

The weather in metro Atlanta on Easter Sunday will be gorgeous for all the sunrise services and egg hunts.

Expect a warming trend through next week.

Good Friday forecast for Atlanta

Friday will start with temperatures around 42 degrees under clear skies. Those temperatures will be a lot cooler up in the extreme north Georgia mountains with a low dipping to just above freezing.

A Frost Advisory is in place through 8 a.m. Friday for Fannin, Union, and Towns counties.

It will warm up with temperatures reaching just above 70 in most of north Georgia under sunny skies and mostly calm winds.

Atlanta’s Saturday forecast

The high pressure that drove in the cooler temperatures on Friday will move through and out, warming things up by about 5 degrees.

The morning low will be around 48 degrees. The high will reach just after 75.

The winds will also pick up during the day, being out of the southwest at 10 mph with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Stone Mountain Easter sunrise service forecast

The 76th annual Easter Sunrise Service in Stone Mountain Park should be pleasant. The service starts at 7 a.m., but the actual sunrise time is 7:25 a.m.

EASTER SUNRISE SERVICES STONE MOUNTAIN PARK | WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

It should be about 54 degrees by the time the sun comes up on Sunday morning.

Winds will be out of the west at 5 to 10 mph.

There may be a few clouds out there.

Easter Sunday forecast in north Georgia

Elsewhere, across north Georgia, temperatures will range from 55 closer to town to around 47 in extreme north Georgia.

The same 5 to 10 mph winds under partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will reach 80 degrees as the day progresses.

However, it should be a picture-perfect weekend.

This trend will last until Tuesday, when another chance of showers and thunderstorms is expected.