A very chilly Christmas: Cold front moves in, flurries likely

A very strong cold front is heading our way arriving on Christmas Eve. Rain is likely by morning, heavy at times, and then turning windy and cold by afternoon and evening.

As the cold air rushes in, some changeover to snow showers and flurries is likely.

Not expecting any accumulation except over the highest elevations of the North Georgia mountains.

The big story for most of us will be the bone chilling cold on Christmas Day with temperatures only in the 30s.

