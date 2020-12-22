Expand / Collapse search

A very chilly Christmas: Cold front moves in, flurries likely

Winter Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta

Tuesday evening forecast - lookahead to Christmas Eve

Heavy rain Christmas Eve changing to flurries. Sunny and cold through Saturday.

ATLANTA - A very strong cold front is heading our way arriving on Christmas Eve. Rain is likely by morning, heavy at times, and then turning windy and cold by afternoon and evening.

As the cold air rushes in, some changeover to snow showers and flurries is likely.

Not expecting any accumulation except over the highest elevations of the North Georgia mountains.  

The big story for most of us will be the bone chilling cold on Christmas Day with temperatures only in the 30s.

