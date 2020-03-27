Where is Don Lewis? Sheriff says cold case in 'Tiger King' documentary still needs 'credible' lead
A Netflix documentary has had social media buzzing for over a week, allowing viewers to dive into the story of big cat owners. But it's also raising awareness about a missing person cold case in Hillsborough County.
Minneapolis uses 'Tiger King' to demonstrate social distancing guidelines
The City of Minneapolis looked to Netflix's hit docuseries "Tiger King" to find new inspiration to bring home the message of social distancing.
Have a tip? The Hillsborough sheriff wants to know what happened to former husband of Big Cat Rescue's CEO
The sheriff of Hillsborough County is taking advantage of the popularity around Netflix's new documentary, "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness," and asking for any tips that can lead to information on what happened to the husband of Big Cat Rescue's CEO.
Big Cat Rescue CEO disapproves of 'Tiger King' documentary, calling it 'sensational'
Social media has been buzzing about the Netflix documentary, 'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,' but the CEO of Big Cat Rescue says the series is full of "unsavory lies."
'Tiger King' Joe Exotic files $94M lawsuit from prison, alleging civil rights violations: report
Joseph Maldonado-Passage, otherwise known as “Exotic Joe” on the new Netflix series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” has filed a federal lawsuit against a number of government agencies and his former business partner to the tune of $94 million in damages, according to a new report.