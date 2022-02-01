'Wish it was 6': Falcons QB Matt Ryan congratulates Tom Brady on retirement, Super Bowl wins

article

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan joined a chorus of NFL voices in congratulating Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on his retirement.

Brady officially announced he was calling it a career on Tuesday after weeks of speculation he would walk away from the game of football for good.

Ryan shared his thoughts in a tweet and didn't hold back a joke that referenced the Falcons' loss in Super Bowl LI to the New England Patriots, led by Brady at quarterback.

"Congrats @tombrady on an amazing 22-year career. 7 Super Bowls (wish it was 6) and countless other records will be hard for anyone to pass," Ryan said in the first of a thread of tweets.

With the recent retirements of Brady and longtime Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, Matt Ryan now has more career passing yards than any active quarterback in the NFL.

Ryan and Brady became division rivals when the legendary NFL quarterback signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In March 2020, he announced he signed a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a welcomed distraction for local fans that came just days after the pandemic was made official and Florida began closing businesses.

