Washington Commanders Deshazor Everett charged with involuntary manslaughter after car crash kills girlfriend

Washington Commanders safety Deshazor Everett has been charged with involuntary manslaughter for the fatal car crash that took the life of his girlfriend Olivia Peters.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, Everett was charged after investigators determined he was driving over 90 mph just before the crash.

Authorities say Everett, 29, turned himself into the Louduon County Adult Detention Center Tuesday afternoon.

Both Everett and Peters were traveling north on Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road in a 2010 Nissan GT-R the night of the crash in December 2021.

Loudoun County Sherrif's Office said the vehicle the couple was in veered off the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, and rolled over.

Peters was taken to StoneSprings Hospital where she died from her injuries. Everett was taken to Reston Hospital Center and treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Everett posted a $10,000 secured bond and has been released from custody. He is due in court on March 1.

Kaveh Noorishad, Everett's attorney, released the following statement to FOX 5 regarding the matter:

"Mr. Everett voluntarily appeared earlier today at the Loudoun County Magistrate’s Office where he was served with a warrant for involuntary manslaughter. Shortly thereafter, he was released on bond. Our team continues to investigate this matter as we intend on vigorously defending Mr. Everett against these allegations. We continue to ask that judgment be reserved until all facts are fully investigated and litigated in the proper forum."

The Commanders also shared a statement with FOX 5, saying the team was aware of the charges and will continue to monitor the situation.