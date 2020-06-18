University of Texas announces 13 football players test positive for COVID-19

The University of Texas says that 13 football players have tested positive or are presumed positive for COVID-19. Officials say that number includes two reported from initial surveillance testing last week.

In addition, officials say that four players have tested positive for the COVID-19 antibody.

Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director for Sports Medicine & Performance Allen Hardin says all 13 are self-isolating.

10 more football student-athletes are in self-quarantine after contact tracing and Hardin says that all are asymptomatic at this time.

Hardin says that any additional updates will be reported as information is made available.

