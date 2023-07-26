2023 Women's World Cup: United States vs. Netherlands by the numbers

article

The United States and the Netherlands will go head-to-head in a rematch of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final on Wednesday (coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET, with kickoff at 9 p.m. on FOX and the FOX Sports app ).

The U.S. won 2-0 in 2019, but both teams have changed a lot in the four years since. Let's take a look at how they might match up this time around with some notable numbers from the FOX Sports Soccer Research team:

By the numbers

2019 — The year the United States and the Netherlands played each other in the FIFA Women's World Cup final. The U.S. won 2-0 with goals from Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle .

[USA-Netherlands showdown giving vibes of World Cup final]

100 — Touches by Lindsey Horan in the United States' 3-0 win vs. Vietnam on Friday, which was the team-high. Horan, the co-captain of the USWNT , scored the final goal of the match in the 77th minute.

26 — Shots the U.S. took against Vietnam on Friday. Vietnam ended the game with zero.

[USA needs to send a message to the world vs. Netherlands]

18 — Consecutive games the U.S. has gone unbeaten at the Women's World Cup since 2011, when it lost to Sweden 2-1 in the group stage. It's also won 13 straight games at the tournament. Both are Women's World Cup records.

10 — Consecutive games in which the U.S. has scored at least two goals in at the Women's World Cup, which is tied for the all-time record. The last team to hold the U.S. to one goal at the Women's World Cup was China in the 2011 quarterfinals.

9 – Consecutive headed goals streak by Netherlands center back Stefanie van der Gragt . The 30-year-old announced she's retiring from soccer after the 2023 Women's World Cup.

7 — Returning U.S. players that appeared in the 2019 final, all as starters. The Netherlands will have five starters from that game, along with two others that came in as substitutes.

[United States vs. Netherlands: Everything to know, how to watch USWNT match 2]

6 — Consecutive group stage matches in which the U.S. has not allowed a goal, the second-longest streak in Women’s World Cup history behind Brazil, which hasn’t conceded in 10. The last team to score against the U.S. in Women's World Cup group play was Australia in the 2015 opener.

2 — Goals Sophia Smith scored in the United States' 2-0 win over Vietnam. She is the second-youngest U.S. player with a World Cup brace.